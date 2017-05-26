Late night car break-ins in Portarlington

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which two cars were broken into at Canal Street, Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border this week.

The incident occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 6am on Wednesday/Thursday, May 24/25.

Gardaí are appealing for those with information that may help their investigation into the crime to contact them at Portlaoise Garda Station 057 86 74100.

