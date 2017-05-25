Offaly officially has more pubs than Laois

It has been revealed that the Offaly/North Tipperary constituency has 126 pubs, while the Laois constituency has 123.

A report by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) has revealed the number of pubs, hotels and restaurants located in each constituency in the country.

Those figures show that there is one pub to every 696 residents in the Offaly constituency.

SEE ALSO: QUIZ: How many of these Offaly pubs can you name?

The report seeks to highlight how the drinks sector contributes to local economies throughout Ireland, in towns, in cities and the country as a whole.

Across the board, Ireland is home to 7,193 pubs, as well as 3,161 off-licences, 2,406 restaurants and 983 hotels, according to the new report authored by DCU Economist Anthony Foley.

SEE ALSO: Discover what your Offaly pub would be called with our handy list

The report suggests that the industry in Offaly creates 2,158, amounting to over €43 million in wages.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.