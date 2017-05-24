Portarlington woman charged with drink driving claimed she was trying to drive to A&E

A Portarlington woman charged with drink driving told gardaí that she only drove as she was trying to get to hospital after being assaulted.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Sherley Lawlor (56), 44 Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, was charged with drink driving.

She was arrested on April 29, 2017, at Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington

Garda Kelly gave evidence that when he charged the accused, she replied: “I drove to the petrol station and back as I was attempting to drive myself to A&E after being assaulted and I realised it was not a good idea to drive so I drove home.”

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald requested a statements order in the case.

Granting the order, Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to June 15 for a guilty plea to be entered, or a hearing date to be fixed.