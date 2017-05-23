Fallen Lights bring tour to Offaly to inspire positive mental health

Midlands based quartet Fallen Lights are embarking on an Irish tour, taking in 32 gigs in 32 days in 32 counties throughout May and June to inspire those they meet to ‘mind your mind.'

As part of the tour, the band will be playing a live gig on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Joe Lee’s Bar in Tullamore.

Fallen Lights have a unique blend of rich harmonies and catchy melodies underpinning pop sensibilities. With this in mind it is easy to see how Fallen Lights guarantee to get even the most dedicated of rockers tapping their toes. Fallen Lights, are bringing their live show on the road this summer for an impressive 32 date tour across Ireland with proceeds from the tour donated to Inspire, a mental health charity.

All four lads in the band, Joe, Graham, Jay and Andrew have or know someone close to them in their lives who is affected by a mental health issue. As typical young Irish men, they know all too well that there can be a stigma in talking about the subject, or reaching out for help. They want to get out and about and share the positive word that mental health issues are not anything to be ashamed or embarrassed about and that it can at times be okay not to be okay.

The lads themselves are no mental health experts but they are talented musicians, so they are joining forces with Inspire, to use their talent as musicians to go on the road, help make some noise, get people, especially young people talking, and help Inspire to be able to develop and deliver mental health and wellbeing services right across the island of Ireland.

Inspire is based in Northern Ireland and was formed in 1959, focusing on promoting wellbeing for all through its mental health, learning/intellectual disability and workplace and academic wellbeing services, locally, across the island of Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

It offers a number of community based mental health services in the North, and has recently opened new accommodation support services for individuals with an intellectual disability in Cavan, Monaghan, Dundalk, Drogheda and Tralee.

Speaking about this issue of mental wellbeing and the motivation behind the Mind Your Mind tour, Joe Murray, drummer with the band says: “I think one of the best ways anyone can do something positive to look after their mental and emotional self is to find a way to express yourself."

“For me, my way of finding happiness is life is through music, I find it a great way to help me channel feelings and thoughts in a creative and constructive way. I also find listening to music a great way to sooth me if I am feeling a bit stressed out."

“I am very fortunate to be surrounded in my life by very loving and helpful friends and family. I really value the great people I have in my life, including of course my band mates, and I totally agree with the staff at Inspire who tell us that those connections are a vital part of anyone’s journey to wellbeing.”

If you want to check out Fallen Lights for yourself and learn a bit more about the five inspirational steps Inspire would like you to take to enhance your own personal wellbeing, you can head along and support the lads’ efforts at their gig in Joe Lee’s Bar on June 10.

