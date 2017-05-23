Young Fine Gael calls on party's leadership contenders to sign this pledge

As part of the Fine Gael party leadership election, Young Fine Gael (YFG) is calling on each of the candidates, Leop Varadkar and Simon Coveney, to sign a pledge, committing themselves to promote policies that will benefit young people in Ireland.

The pledge highlights five key areas for Ministers Varadkar and Coveney to focus on in their policy priorities ahead of the leadership election. The five areas highlighted are: Employment; Housing; Mental and Sexual Health; Education, and Agriculture.

This is the wording of the pledge they want the eventual leader to sign:

I pledge, as leader of Fine Gael, to give a voice to Young Ireland.

To stand up for young people on the issues that matter to them.

I pledge to pursue and implement policies that benefit young people in Employment, Housing, Mental and Sexual Health, Education, and Agriculture.

Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.

Signed

--------------------------------

Young Fine Gael is the youth wing of the Fine Gael party and with approximately 3,000 members between the ages of 15 and 35, is the largest youth political party in Ireland. The Organisation’s aim is to give a voice to young people in politics. As the two leadership candidates set out their policy platforms ahead of the regional hustings, YFG is seeking to put youth issues on the agenda. It is hoped that both candidates will sign the pledge.

President of YFG, Marian O’Donnell, commented, “Ireland has one of the youngest populations in Europe, yet many young people feel disconnected from the political process. Fine Gael is undergoing a generation shift at the moment, and whatever happens, the next party leader will be one of the youngest that we’ve ever had. As a result it is crucial that the issues that matter to young Ireland continue to be represented and promoted by our next leader and Taoiseach. We are calling on both candidates to commit themselves to being a voice on these important issues. At the upcoming regional hustings, Young Fine Gael members will be present and will be asking candidates questions on these issues that matter to them. It is important that the voices of the youth of Ireland are heard clearly and taken into account.”

Founded by Garret FitzGerald in 1977 as Ireland’s first independent political youth organisation, YFG has been involved in many political campaigns on issues such as insurance for young drivers, the price of housing for young homebuyers and the issue of youth depression and suicide. YFG is also a member of the Youth of the European People's Party (YEPP).

