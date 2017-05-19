Offaly toothpaste firm teams up with 'Baywatch' for massive competition

A toothpaste firm that manufactures its products in Offaly has taken on a cameo association deal with the new Baywatch movie, a spin-off of the 90s TV hit, the Irish Times has reported.

The new film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron, and Beverley Hills Formula has teamed up with Paramount Pictures in a deal that allows them use the Baywatch name on their products.

In return, Paramount is funding a competition for the toothpaste’s customers. They are offering people the chance to win a trip to Miami, Florida. The prize includes flights and accommodation for two adults in a luxury hotel, an exclusive Baywatch style lifeguard training experience, a private speedboat adventure, Jet ski island tour, a VIP three-course dinner at an exclusive beach club and drinks at an exclusive rooftop bar.

“The Baywatch collaboration with Beverly Hills Formula is a great pairing because the original programme was huge in the 90s. This was also the time that we launched our first whitening toothpaste – when everyone wanted that Hollywood smile,” said Chris Dodd, Beverly Hills Formula CEO.

Mr Dodd added that the deal was “an integral part of a larger strategy to increase brand awareness."

You can find out more about the competition and how you could win the trip of a lifetime, simply click here.

