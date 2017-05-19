These three Offaly heritage projects set for funding boost

The Heritage Council and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys, have today announced funding for a number of heritage projects in County Offaly under its 2017 Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

A total of 196 heritage projects nationwide have been awarded funding under the scheme, which supports the continuing conservation and development of Irish heritage through local community based groups. Funding of 800,000 has been offered through the Heritage Council and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs and 429 projects across the country applied for funding.

An example of the Offaly projects that have received funding in County Offaly include the Edenderry Heritage Trail & Audio Tour, which receives €4,000. The aim of this project is to provide a heritage trail and audio tour of Edenderry highlighting the many and varied historical landmarks in the town, and the application was made by Edenderry Historical Society.

The Conservation Interpretation and Management Plan for Banagher Town from Ferbane Tidy Towns received funding of €2,000 to undertake a conservation and management plan, including the profiling and interpreting of the heritage sites of the town, as well as recommendations on their management and accessibility.

The Banagher Development group also received €2,000 worth of funding for outdoor signage for the Ferbane Biodiversity Audit and Management Plan. The aim of this project is to highlight to the public the natural heritage of the area; documented in the extensive Biodiversity Report issued in 2014. It will focus on local wildlife area hotspots with maps, including Banagher's Pollinator Plan information.

Michael Parsons, Heritage Council Acting Chair, commented, “the Community Grants Scheme continues to be a hugely popular initiative, and while we weren’t able to support all of the projects which applied, I am very pleased that so many projects across the country will benefit from support. These projects contribute to local economies, improve our tourism product and give people the opportunity to contribute to their local community. In addition they help keep important parts of our Heritage alive.”

Minister for Regional Development, Rural Affairs, Arts and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys said, “I am delighted that my Department is in a position to support these very worthwhile schemes which provide a boost to heritage groups and projects around the country. This round of funding focuses on community projects and events that make it easy for members of the public to learn about our heritage during National Heritage Week, as well as a diverse number of cultural projects and ongoing support for our vernacular thatched buildings."

The Community Heritage Grant Scheme supports projects that promote an appreciation and enjoyment of heritage and make a lasting difference to heritage, people and communities.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.