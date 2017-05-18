Virgin Media looking for Offaly entrepreneurs to pitch for funding

Richard Branson has called on Offaly entrepreneurs to enter Ireland and the UK’s largest pitching competition, Voom Pitch, which is effectively a touring Dragon's Den style approach to finding the next great business idea.

This year marks the first time the competition has been taken on the road since its inception in 2011. Over the next six months, the Voom Tour Bus will be travelling across Ireland and the UK in search of the ultimate enterprising idea.

Virgin Media are encouraging budding entrepreneurs to attend the Voom Tour pit-stop in Ireland, which will take place at TechConnect Live 2017 in the RDS, Dublin on May 31. This event will give people the information needed to make the perfect pitch, what to include in their video and the secrets of previous winners.

Anyone wishing to attend or pitch at the TechConnect Live event should register for free through Virgin Media at www.virginmedia.ie/business/events.

The national Voom competition will return in March 2018 and will again provide the chance to win a share of €1.2 million in prizes.

Speaking at the launch, Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said: “The Voom Bus is going on tour to seek out brilliant entrepreneurs and to help them break down the business barriers in their way. We’re bringing the Voom Tour into communities and challenging people to put aside their fears and pitch their business ideas as we travel across Ireland and the UK. The Voom Tour is a fantastic way for people to get started on what could be the most significant journey of their business life.”

Voom Pitch is an entirely merit based programme so the most innovative, disruptive and original business concepts are the ones that could make it to the top and ultimately present their case to Richard Branson in person.

The Voom tour, which will see Voom visit Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dundee, Edinburgh, Manchester, Newcastle and Winchester will offer start-ups a chance to win a regional prize of €6,000 and one of ten opportunities to meet and receive advice from Richard Branson by pitching their idea at the tour stop.

Visit www.virginmedia.ie for more information.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.