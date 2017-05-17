BREAKING: Enda Kenny has resigned as Fine Gael leader

Enda Kenny has announced his intention to resign as Fine Gael party leader, effective from midnight tonight.

The Mayo TD was first elected to the Dáil in 1975, and he made his announcement in a statement this afternoon at a meeting of the parliamentary party this evening.

It will bring to an end a six-year spell as Taoiseach and a campaign will now begin to a new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach before June 2.

Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar and Housing Minister Simon Coventry are the pair being tipped for a leadership battle, but Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has not yet ruled herself out.