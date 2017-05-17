Man charged following incident at carnival in Tullamore

A man in his late 20s has been charged in relation to an incident at a funfair in Tullamore on Sunday evening last, May 14, Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express.

The man was arrested in relation to a public order incident at approximately 9pm after Gardaí were called to the scene in Tullamore town.

Those attending the carnival reported that they became worried about the behaviour of the man as large crowds gathered.

The authorities were called when the man was alleged to have been acting suspiciously as he approached patrons of the event, many of which were children and young teenagers.

The man was removed from the scene on Sunday night and was later charged with a public order offence.

He is due to appear before Tullamore District Court next month.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

