O'Reilly: New Edenderry Ambulance Station must run at full capacity 24/7

Speaking this week Sinn Féin Councillor Martin O Reilly has stated that when the new Ambulance Station is built in Edenderry it must run at full capacity 24/7.

Cllr. O Reilly said: "As stated, it is great to see progress being made on the station and when it is built and opened, it will be a huge benefit to not just Edenderry, but to all of Offaly and the bordering counties like Meath, Kildare and Westmeath."

"While this will be welcomed, it will also need to run at full capacity and has to be a 24 hour, 7 days a week service for the whole area it is responsible for," he continued.

"Previously, the service based in Edenderry ran at all times except on a Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. This must change. When this new Ambulance Station is open, it will have to be for every day and night. The town of Edenderry and North Offaly need that kind of service and it takes pressure of the other stations in Offaly and outside the county too."

"Our emergency services in North Offaly are very low at present. We have only a small number of garda stations in this large rural area and we saw the closure of a busy firestation in Daingean some years back. What we need now is a full capacity ambulance service to cater for all the area," the Daingean based councillor stressed

Cllr. Martin O Reilly continued by saying "that he will be writing to the National Ambulance Service about this and asking them if they intend to do this going into the future."

"This is something I feel very strongly about and I know many people do too in the area. Building the new station is great, but it needs to run at full service otherwise what was the point of the new station," O'Reilly concluded.

