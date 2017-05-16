Offaly people invited to apply for funding under Community Grant Scheme

Offaly Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and Offaly County Council are inviting submissions under this Community Grants Scheme, which aims to allow people access small-scale capital grants to enhance communities, address disadvantage and improve social cohesion.

In general, the Scheme will offer grants up to a maximum of €1,000 per project. Match funding is not a requirement for approval. However, applications should relate to at least one key target group and at least one thematic area in order to be eligible for consideration.

The target groups are Youth; Older people; Immigrants; Refugees; Travellers; Ex-prisoners and families of prisoners/ex-prisoners.

The thematic areas include: Projects promoting cultural activity; projects promoting equality; community development projects; projects promoting integration; projects which are part of the Creative Ireland.

Qualifying projects must also adhere to the Local Economic and Community Plan 2016-2021; and be members of Offaly Public Participation Network 2017-2022 initiative.

Deadline for receipt of completed applications is Friday, June 30, 2017 at 5pm.

For more information, please see www.offaly.ie, phone 057 9357401, or email community@offalycoco.ie.

