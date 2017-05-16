Supermacs running competition to find new jingle

Supermac’s have launched their 'Fresh Jingle Competition' and the rules are simple - freshen up the Supermac’s jingle and upload your entry on www.supermacs.ie.

There is a also a €1,000 cash prize and a professional recording session for the winning entry at the world-famous Windmill Lane Studios where the likes of U2, Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Lady Gaga all mixed it up.

Amateur and professional songwriters and musicians are invited to participate and it’s a great opportunity for songwriters, musicians and performers to experience a professional recording session and have the honour of writing a national jingle.

Songs are judged on melody, composition and originality, not on performance or production skills, so it’s a real opportunity for everyone to get involved.

All categories of music genre will be accepted. Entrants may submit as many versions as they wish. Depending on the category, submissions are judged on the following criteria:

• Creativity

• Melody

• Arrangement

• Overall likeability

Production/Recording quality and vocal ability are not criteria and contestants can enter via the Supermac’s website.

In a statement Supermac’s have said they "know that some of our best and brightest have left our shores and there are entertaining people all over the world with fiddles, guitars and tin whistles, so we would love to hear entries from abroad."

The jingle shouldn’t exceed 60 seconds and if you want to send a link to a Youtube or Vimeo video, that will also be accepted.

See www.supermacs.ie/jingle for full details.

