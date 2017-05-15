Public warned as 'world's largest rodent' spotted in Ireland

The public are being warned of the spread of coypu, reputed as being the world's largest rodent.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service in Cork have caught 10 coypus in the Curraheen area of Cork since the original sighting of the creature there two years ago.

Native to South America, the coypu is one of the biggest rodents in the world, weighing between five and seven kilos and measuring close to a metre long.

The coypu is often mistaken for an otter but is distinguishable through its long, round tail and yellow teeth.

The massive rodent can cause serious harm to the environment if not carefully monitored and therefore people are being urged to report sightings.

According to the Irish Examiner, the coypu was last spotted in the Lee Fields area of Cork City last week.

