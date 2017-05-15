Almost €150,000 allocated for Offaly heritage projects

Nine projects in Offaly/North Tipperary are set to receive €149,000 worth of funding for heritage projects under the Structures Risk Fund & the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has warmly welcomed the announcement of new funding by Minister Humpheys.

“I am particularly pleased to see funding allocated to the a number of projects that I have been working on. I have no doubt that this funding will be put to very good use and will ensure that our heritage buildings are protected and preserved," the Offaly based TD remarked.

“Funding of €149,000 has been granted to Offaly/North Tipperary for heritage projects. The provision of funding under these schemes is a key commitment under Fine Gael’s Action Plan for Rural Development," she added.

The local projects receiving funding include:

- Mount Palmer Cottage in Birr - Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork.

- Keep Gate, Birr Castle - Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork and Structural stability.

- Bloomville House, Geashill - Repair and upgrading of historic window shutters

- Seir Kieran Church, Clareen - Stabilisation of masonry.

- Springmount Mill - Structural stability

- Dan & Mollys, Ballyboy – Thatching

- Railway Station, Edenderry - Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork

- The Thatch, Crinkle – Thatching

- Coach House, Johns Mall, Birr - Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork

“An additional 12 private heritage dwelling houses secured funding for preservation works in Offaly/North Tipperary," Corcoran Kennedy stated.

“This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Offaly/North Tipperary. These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and identity and maintaining and repairing them is a crucial part of the regeneration of our communities," she continued.

“This funding announcement will leverage private funds which will help to generate significant employment in the conservation and construction industries, which is good news for local job creation."

