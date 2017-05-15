Calls for Teaching Council position to be publicly advertised

Offaly TD and Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Education and Skills, Carol Nolan, has said that the teaching council CEO position should be opened to public competition as a matter of course.

“I wish to commend Gerry Quinn for his courageous decision to make a stand on this issue. The CEO of the Teaching Council is a very well paid job with a salary of over €100,000 a year. While I am not aware of any issues with the performance of the current Chief Executive Officer, nevertheless there is a clear need for such appointments to be transparent and competitive," Nolan said.

“I know many newly qualified teachers, struggling to pay for normal living expenses on their significantly reduced salaries, will be angered by the automatic granting of such a highly paid job to the chief of the profession’s regulatory authority," she added.

“Such actions do not instill confidence in the relatively newly established teaching council among members of their profession, who may simply see the body as a means of establishing jobs for the boys."

“At a time when the teaching council has been tasked with the important work of implementing initiatives, such as fitness to teach legislation, confidence and respect for the body among the teaching profession is critical," Nolan continued.

“The Minister for Education and Skills has the ultimate say in the appointment of members to the Teaching Council and I am calling on him to clarify if he approves the re-appointment of the current CEO without public competition."

“I am also calling on him to make arrangements to ensure that this position will be subject to public competition in the future," the Offaly TD concluded.

