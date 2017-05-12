Met Éireann issues rainfall warning for Offaly

After nearly two weeks of sunny weather and highs of 20 degrees across the country, Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Offaly.

They say the Faithful county, along with Kilkenny, Lais and Kildare can expect rainfall of between 30-40mm over the next 24 hours.

The warning was issued at lunchtime today, Friday, May 12 and is valid until lunchtime on Saturday, May 13.

Motorists in the county are being warned against the adverse driving conditions that will result from such heavy rain after a lengthy dry spell.

