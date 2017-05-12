Offaly pharmacy raise funds to send girl to London for medical treatment

Aidan Walsh Allcare Pharmacy on Main Street, Ferbane, has raised €1,000 for the Chelsey Connor fund after a customer fundraising initiative.

As part of the ‘Give for Good’ campaign customers were asked to donate €1 along with their purchases. To raise additional funds, the team in Aidan Walsh Allcare also held in store events such as raffles and competitions.

Customers delivered, and in total, they raised €1,000 to help Chelsey Connor travel to Great Ormond Street Hospital, London for important treatment.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.