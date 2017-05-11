Places filling fast for performing arts summer camps in Offaly

Children’s performing arts network Starcamp has put out a reminder to parents that places are filling up for its four Offaly summer camps which are due to take place during July and August.

Camps will take place at Birr Theatre (July 3-7 and August 14-18), St. Mary’s National School, Edenderry (July 10-14) and Sacred Heart Secondary School, Tullamore (July 17-21).

Now in its 10th year, and supported once again by banana company Fyffes, the week-long camps for boys and girls aged 4-12 are designed to teach performance and build confidence amongst those taking part through song, dance, drama and games.

Headquartered in Carrigaline, Starcamp will visit almost 200 towns across all 32 counties this summer.

Interested parents can obtain further information on their website www.starcamp.ie.

