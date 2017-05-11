A&E overcrowding spikes at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show that A&E overcrowding has surged once more at Tullamore Hospital after easing last week.

The INMO figure suggest that 28 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a bed at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. 18 of these patients are on trolleys in the hospital's A&E department.

Across the border in Laois, just 5 patients are in a similar awaiting beds in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 8 patients are on trolleys or in already full wards.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in University Hospital Galway where 47 people are waiting on a bed, the majority of which (32) are on trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 320 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

