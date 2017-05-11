The latest Census 2016 results released by the Central Statistics Office have revealed that Banagher is the fastest growing town in Offaly. It experienced a 6.5% population growth between 2011 and 2016.

The Central Statistics Office today published the second in the series of eleven reports from Census 2016 focusing on population distribution and movement.

Tullamore, with 14,607 resident remains the largest town in the county, while nationally Drogheda held its place as the most populated town with 40,956 people living in the Co. Louth town.

Saggart in Dublin was the fastest growing town in the country, and it saw its population jump a massive 46.1% between 2011 and 2016.

This latest report is accompanied by a set of detailed population by area tables, published on the CSO website, which provide the population for every settlement in Ireland for 2016 and 2011. You can view these reports on www.cso.ie.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, commented: ”This profile provides information on the distribution of the population, changes in urban and rural populations, population density and internal migration. This is the second of our thematic census releases and sheds further light on how the population has changed over the past five years."

Urban and rural share of population

Of a total population of 77,961 in Offaly in April 2016, 43% (33,421 people) lived in urban areas, with 57% (44,540 persons) living in rural areas.

Nationally, 62.7% lived in urban areas and 37.3% in rural areas.

On the move

Of the 3,397 usual Offaly residents who moved up to April 2016 since the last Census, most (2,312) moved elsewhere within the county. Only 251 of the 1,309 who moved in the year preceding the census bought their new home with a mortgage or loan, while 858 rented their accommodation. Nationally, 263,551 usual residents moved in the year to April 2016.

The next thematic report from the CSO is expected in the coming months.