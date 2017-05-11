Tullamore College invites past pupils to tour of new building

Tullamore College has invited its past pupils to a special open evening where they will get a glimpse inside the school's brand new home.

After years of work and planning, Tullamore College has moved to its new building on the corner of O’Carroll Street and Riverside in the town.

The school posted this video as the old building 'fell silent' in February

"We would like to invite our past pupils and your parents to come down to have a look around the new building and have a cup of tea among old friends between 6pm and 8pm on Friday, May 26," a statement read.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register, and you can do so by clicking here.

