Marie Keating mobile cancer unit to visit Birr this month

The Marie Keating Mobile Unit, which offers information and advice will be in Birr later this month on May 23.

No appointment is needed, and the service is free to men and women with cancer queries or concerns from 10am to 1pm on the day outside the Dóchas Outreach Centre, Market Square, Birr. The unit will also be in Tullamore on May 18.

The Marie Keating Foundation has three purpose-built mobile information units which travel around Ireland to bring life-saving messages of prevention and early detection to as many people as possible.

The units are staffed by specialist nurses, and they visit community groups, workplaces, organisations and public places to bring cancer information straight into the heart of communities nationwide.

The mobile information units are stocked with take-home information leaflets and packs on the various cancers.

The Marie Keating Foundation nurses can talk to people in a private area on board the unit about any concerns that they may have about cancer, either for themselves or for someone else such as a family member or friend.

The Foundation is keen to ensure that the harder-to-reach groups are included as part of this nationwide service and makes a concerted effort to target the lower socio-economic groups, those living in socially deprived areas and people in areas which have a high occurrence of cancer.

One of the units will be in Birr on May 23 at 10am. For more information, visit www.mariekeating.ie.

