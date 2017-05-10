SAP celebrates 20 years in Ireland with commitment to create 150 new jobs

German software giant SAP has celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Ireland operation with a commitment to create an additional 150 local jobs over the next 18 months.

Bill McDermott, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, formally announced the job roles at a celebration event at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium alongside Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland.

A long-standing commitment to innovation has seen SAP Ireland transform from its origins as a 30-strong company based on the single floor of an office in East Point Business Park, Dublin into an Irish powerhouse, employing more than 1,880 people across 40 lines of business – from research and development to sales and customer support – housed in two offices in Dublin and Galway.

SAP Ireland invests significantly in digital transformation – developing technology and innovation through SAP Labs Ireland – alongside driving powerful community initiatives. These initiatives include GIRLSmart4tech, FIRST LEGO League and Skills@work, all of which aim to increase education opportunities and access to tech careers to support and grow the Irish economy.

The strategy of SAP Ireland will see the new jobs enhance its services offering alongside strengthening the Customer Centre of Expertise organization. These will be the first steps in transforming its operating model to support customers in adopting SAP product innovations.

SAP also launched its groundbreaking SAP Digital Boardroom approach yesterday, for the first time in Ireland. SAP Digital Boardroom is a digital concept that aims to contextualise and simplify performance reporting across all areas of business in real time.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said: “I welcome SAP's ongoing commitment to Ireland and I am delighted they have chosen Ireland as the location for a further 150 jobs. This announcement further highlights Ireland’s suitability as a destination for the tech sector. This thriving company is exactly the type of business we seek to attract. Our unemployment rate has gone from 15.2% to 6.2% and the Government will continue to work for a robust economy for all our people.”

Speaking at the event, Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor T.D said, "I’m hugely impressed with the achievements of SAP since they located in Ireland 20 years ago. I warmly welcome the creation of an additional 150 jobs in Dublin and Galway, which brings their total employment here to over 2,000 staff."

Liam Ryan, Managing Director of SAP Labs Ireland, said: “Twenty years is an exceptional milestone in the tech industry, but SAP truly is an exceptional company. We were founded on innovation and ingenuity and from our earliest days we have put our customers at the heart of everything we do."

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Ireland has developed a reputation as a great place for forward-thinking, agile and transformational technology enterprises to do business. As one of Ireland’s largest and most-established tech companies, SAP’s investment in Ireland and ongoing education initiatives have greatly enhanced Ireland’s technology ecosystem. We certainly look forward to the next 20 years.”

The jobs will be based at the company's operations in Dublin and Galway.

