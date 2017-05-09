Power outages affecting almost 3,000 customers in Offaly

A major power outage has left 2,763 households without power in Tullamore this lunchtime. The major fault occurred around 2pm and is expected to be resolved within the hour.

Elsewhere, a fault in the Kinnitty area has left 25 customers without power, while an outage is also reported in the Clonminch area of the county, where up to 50 premises are affected.

It could be a matter of hours before all faults are rectified in the county, while nearly 70 customers are also experiencing disruptions to service at Lumcloon, near Ferbane, while essential improvement works are carried out.

ESB Networks are aware of the outages and have said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

