16 patients waiting for a proper bed at Tullamore Hospital

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures claim that 16 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards for a bed at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. Nine of these patients are on trolleys in the hospital's A&E department.

Across the border in Laois, 18 patients are in a similar awaiting beds in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 9 patients are on trolleys, with a further 7 in already full wards.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in University Hospital Galway where 22 people are waiting on hospital trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 310 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

