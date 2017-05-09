Offaly homeowners urged to avail of new home energy grants

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is urging Offaly homeowners to avail of their entitlement to the grants which cover about 30% of the average cost of the upgrade works, making their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

More than 5,200 Offaly homes have benefited from grants through the SEAI to make home energy improvements. The grants are available for upgrades like roof and wall insulation, heating system upgrades and solar heating.

Once eligible homeowners have decided which upgrades they want for their home, they can apply online and get immediate approval. To complete the application, homeowners will need their electricity meter number which is available on the top of their bill, as well as the name of the SEAI registered contractor or contractors who will do the upgrade works. Once approved, homeowners have six months to get the works completed and claim the grant.

Commenting on the benefits of the grant scheme, SEAI Chief Executive Jim Gannon said: “With recent sunshine and warmer weather, we’re less reliant on home heating and it’s easy to forget about the efficiency of our homes. However, now is the ideal time to think about heating and insulation upgrades before the next cold spell. These are fool proof ways of making our homes cosier and less costly to run, while also benefiting the environment. 5,200 households in Offaly have already received grants and are experiencing real benefit of the upgrades. People should check out their grant entitlements and apply now.”

Grants are available to homes built before 2006 for attic insulation, wall insulation (internal and external), heating upgrades and solar heating. The fixed grant payments range from €300 for attic insulation to €4,500 for external wall insulation on a detached house, with varying amounts in between, depending on the upgrade undertaken. There are additional bonus payments if three or more upgrades are completed.

A typical inefficient three bed semi-detached household might spend about €2,500 on energy bills per year, of which €1,800 goes towards heating. If they were to have their walls insulated and a new heating system installed, they could potentially save over 30% on their bills.

Homeowners who want more information or to apply for a grant, can click here.

