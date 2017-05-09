Midlands filling station to sell fuel for 61c a litre this afternoon

A filling station in the Midlands are taking the unusual step of slashing the price of fuel at their premises for a limited time this afternoon.

As a way of celebrating the sale of a winning lotto ticket at their shop, Topaz's Athlone Service Station, Dublin Road, Athlone, will be selling fuel for just 61c per litre for 61 minutes from 1.06pm.

“We are delighted to have sold a winning ticket to a lucky customer at our Athlone service station, and are even more delighted to celebrate this win by dropping our fuel prices to just 61c per litre for a limited time on Tuesday," Joanne D’Arcy, Director of Retail Operations at Topaz, said.

Saturday's €12.3 million jackpot was split between winners in Athlone and the North West.

