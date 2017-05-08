Tullamore student secures second place in RTE playwright competition

A Sacred Heart Secondary School student from Tullamore has been awarded second place in a RTE playwright competition.

Muireann Carton grabbed the runner-up spot after staving off stiff competition from across the country to be awarded the prestigious award.

Her writing is very much inspired by life in an all girls school; the conflicts that can come about when hobbies don't strike a balance and the quirks of society, especially in the midlands of Ireland.

Muireann also took home a scholarship award for the Stagewise Youth Drama, Theatre & Acting Summer Course.

