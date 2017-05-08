The search is on to find Offaly's 'Science Hero'

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on individuals and businesses in Offaly to nominate their ‘Science Hero’ as part of the Guaranteed Irish ‘Hero’ Awards, which recognise the work of people who have been ambassadors for Ireland both at home and abroad.

Members of the public are invited to nominate their science hero by using #GIhero on Twitter or emailing info@guaranteedirish.ie before the deadline of Friday, June 9, 2017. Artist, Maser and Captain of Irish Women’s Rugby team, Niamh Briggs were the first awardees for the contributions to art and sport, respectively.

Announcing the call for the Guaranteed Irish Science Hero, Brid O’Connell said: "Ireland is ranked tenth globally for our scientific research quality. Here at Guaranteed Irish we believe it is time to champion Irish contributions to science - and what better way to do that than to nominate a Guaranteed Irish Science Hero?"

“Following last month’s March for Science, where thousands of scientists and science supporters took to the streets in over 600 cities across the world, this award is a terrific way to commend someone who you consider to be Ireland’s Science Hero.” continued Brid O’Connell.

“We want all businesses and individuals in Offaly to get involved and put forward names of anyone who has demonstrated a real commitment to creating a better Ireland with science through: jobs, community and provenance. If you know someone who fits that bill, then we want to hear from you.” concluded Brid O’Connell.

The remaining Guaranteed Irish Heroes for: music, technology and food will be awarded throughout 2017, following the public nominations process. An outside panel of experts in each field review a shortlist and decide the Guaranteed Irish Hero for that category.

To get involved and to nominate your Guaranteed Irish Hero, simply email info@guaranteedirish.ie with your nomination or you can nominate and follow the campaign across social media with the dedicated hashtag: #GIhero.

