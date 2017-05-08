Colaiste Choilm collect runners-up honours at major maths competition

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore's Junior Cert maths team beat off stiff competition to secure second place at the IMTA (Midlands Branch) Pi Quiz 2017.

The event was held in Athlone on Friday, May 5, and the Colaiste Choilm group fought hard, finishing just behind hosts Marist College.

The team consisted of Conor Brennan, Eoin Beirne, Niall Dolan and David Caulfield.

