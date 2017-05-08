Elderly couple assaulted during frightening Roscrea robbery

Gardaí are currently investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Old Dublin Road, Roscrea, North Tipperary on the border with Offaly. The incident was reported to Gardaí at 11.40pm last night, May 7, 2017.

A husband and wife were assaulted by two men who broke into their house through a side window and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The man, who is in his 90s, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance suffering from head injuries. The woman, who is in her 80s, was not injured.

The scene of the incident is preserved for a forensic examination and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 24230.

