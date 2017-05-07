Man arrested following robbery in Mullingar

A man in his 40s has been arrested following a robbery in Mullingar last night.

At 9.30pm, two men armed with a hammer and a bar went in to a supermarket at Ardleigh, Mullingar. They threatened staff and stole a quantity of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

A short time later a silver Renault Megane crashed in to a wall at Ballinderry, Mullingar and two men were seen running from this car.

Gardaí responding to the incident arrested one man close to where the car was crashed and a quantity of cash and was recovered.

The man in his 40s is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mullingar Garda Station and a search is continuing for a second man.



Anyone with information should contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000.