Sunday expected to be a sizzler in Offaly

While it might be overcast and windy today, Met Eireann is predicting a much better day for Offaly for tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach a high of 18 to 20 degrees in the county and winds will be light.

The national forecast for Sunday reads, "A dry, fine day tomorrow with sunny spells in all areas and clear, sunny skies for some. Highest temperatures 17 to 20 degrees in light breezes."

If you are heading to the beach, go early as large crowds are expected to be heading to the coasts. Temperatures in Galway are expected to reach a high of 19 degrees with light breezes.

Temperatures are not expected to be as high on the south coast and it will be breezier.