Dyspraxia Ireland launches new information booklet for parents

Dyspraxia/DCD Ireland have launched a practical guide which will assist families experiencing Dyspraxia with their child’s transition from primary to secondary school.

Entitled ‘The Next Adventure’, the booklet provides constructive advice for families, teachers and educational establishments, as well as useful checklists for children, parents and teachers. The author is Dr. Dorothy Armstrong, an Occupational Therapist, who spoke with a wide range of teenagers and young people about their experiences and used their stories to highlight many of the challenges involved in moving from first to second level.

Dyspraxia, a form of Development Coordination Disorder (DCD), is characterised in children and adults by difficulty with thinking out, planning and carrying out sensory or motor tasks. It is estimated that dyspraxia affects up to 8% of the population, but due to its varied symptoms, it can often go undiagnosed.

The booklet was launched at an event this morning by Regina Doherty, Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD. Other contributors included Ciara Garvan, Chairperson of Dyspraxia Ireland, who welcomed people to the event and spoke about the work of Dyspraxia /DCD Ireland; Dr Dorothy Armstrong, author of ‘The Next Adventure’, who advised on how families can prepare for a smooth transition to second level; Teenager Alan Armstrong who discussed his own experiences and shared some valuable tips for children and parents.

‘The Next Adventure’ is available by calling Dyspraxia/DCD Ireland on 01-8747085 or logging on to www.dyspraxia.ie.

Commenting at the launch of the booklet, Ciara Garvan, Chairperson of Dyspraxia/DCD Ireland, said:

"Moving from primary to secondary school can be a daunting task for children with dyspraxia and their parents. We’re delighted to launch ‘The Next Adventure’ today. Dorothy Armstrong’s engagement with teenagers on their own personal experiences gives us a new insight into what young people go through at this stressful time. The stories shared in the booklet will help inform families and teachers about steps they can take to ensure this transition will take place as smoothly as possible.”

