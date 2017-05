Katherine Lynch wants Offaly people to walk the Camino with her

Offaly walking enthusiasts can 'make every step count' for hospice care this September by walking the Camino de Santiago with actress Katherine Lynch in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF).

The Leitrim-native, fresh from RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, will walk the scenic coasts of Portugal and northern Spain to support hospice care with IHF programmes such as Nurses for Night Care and Hospice Friendly Hospital Programme (HFH).

Speaking at the recent Camino launch, Katherine said: “Death and bereavement hits every town and village including my hometown of Mohill. I’ve seen how hospice care helps people live their last with dignity so I’m delighted to support the Irish Hospice Foundation by walking the Camino this September."

"Grief is a tough passage for those left behind. There is no right or wrong way through it. We live in a fast-paced environment and it’s important to find your own way. Walking your own path and the Camino will be a tonic for us all. Join me for some craic on the Camino," she added.

The IHF event takes place from September 24 to October 1, taking in beaches, rolling hills and gentle, flat paths with walking distances of approximately 20km daily. This section of the Camino is located in the region of Galicia – a region also known as the ‘Ireland of Spain.'

Helen McVeigh, IHF Director of Fundraising, commented: “We’re encouraging Offaly people who enjoy walking to join Katherine and our team. By stepping out on the Camino you are embarking on a personal challenge but also supporting people nationwide who are facing death or bereavement. Our vision is for no one to face these difficult times without the care and support they need. This is your chance to make every step matter."

She went on to describe Katherine has "an amazing ambassador," saying that the IHF are "delighted to have such a high profile personality leading the way."

The IHF funds Nurses for Night Care which is a service for people dying with diseases other than cancer. This service provides nursing care, practical support and reassurance for the person and for their families in the last days in the comfort of their own home.

The Nurses for Night Care service provided 2,027 nights of care in 2016 and helped 600 families. 48 hospitals have been involved in the IHF's Hospice Friendly Hospital programme since it was founded 10 years ago.

The Hospice Friendly Hospitals Programme is an initiative of the Irish Hospice Foundation which seeks to ensure that end-of-life, palliative and bereavement care are central to the everyday business of hospitals.

Flights, accommodation and full board are included and full details can be found at www.hospicefoundation.ie or by calling 01-6793188.

