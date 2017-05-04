Public meetings to be held in Offaly regarding River Basin District Management Plan

The Waters and Communities Office are hosting public meetings in Offaly in the coming weeks to discuss the natural waters of the county. If you are interested in water quality, angling, heritage, biodiversity, amenity use or issues affecting your local waterways, then this is an opportunity for you to have your say.

Speakers will present information on the latest draft River Basin Management Plan for Ireland 2018 - 2021 along with details on how you can input into the final plan. The Waters & Communities Office aims to get local communities more involved in valuing and protecting local waters.

Basil Mannion, Community Waters Officer for Offaly will present this information and facilitate a discussion on the issues raised. There will be refreshments after the meeting and opportunities to network. The times, dates and venues of the meetings are set out below. For more information contact Basil on 086-8599514, or orbmannion@lawco.ie. Visit www.watersandcommunities.ie or like the office on Facebook.

Meetings:

County Arms Hotel Birr, Thursday, May 18, 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Bridge House Hotel Tullamore, Wednesday, May 24, 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Larkins Bar & Restaurant Main Street, Edenderry, Thursday, May 25, 7.00pm – 9.00pm

