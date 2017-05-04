8 Offaly schools to undergo major improvements under Summer Works Scheme

Eight schools in Offaly will benefit from major improvement works over the summer months as part of the Government's Summer Works Scheme, Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has revealed.

“The Summer Works Scheme will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in primary schools and secondary schools across Offaly."

The local schools that will benefit from the scheme include: St Brendan’s Monastery in Birr – roofing upgrades; St Ciaran & St Manchan’s School, Ballycumber – roofing upgrades; St Joseph’s NS, Moneygall – Toilet upgrades; St Manchan’s NS, Tubber – roofing upgrades; Walsh Island NS – mechanical works; Cloneygowan NS – Toilet upgrades; Edenderry Boys NS – roofing upgrades; St Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry – Toilet upgrades.

“This local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47million for vital school projects around the country," Corcoran Kennedy said.

Works will be carried out in schools in Offaly over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum. "School authorities in Offaly have shown their capacity to achieve best value for money on prices for works and this investment will greatly improve the schools’ facilities," the Offaly TD remarked.

“Today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings here in Offaly/North Tipperary which will enhance the learning and working environment for pupils and teachers.”

“This year, almost €500 million will be invested in school building infrastructure under the school building and modernisation programme," she concluded.

