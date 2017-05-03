Tullamore College wins big in Young Social Innovators competition

The Young Social Innovators group from Tullamore College, Think Safety-Farm Safely, has won its category and will now be competing against the best 11 Young Social Innovators groups from across the country in the national finals on May 11.

Their category centred upon the concept of 'making our world safer,' and the Tullamore group consists of nine transition year students.

In undertaking their project, they wanted to promote farm safety and present people with the harsh statistics and realities because farm safety is becoming a huge national issue.

Farming is now recognised as the most dangerous profession in Ireland with 21 people losing their lives to farming accidents in 2016.

The group has taken huge steps to tackle this issue by creating a potentially lifesaving device called the Passenger Seat Sensor, which can be retrofitted to all farm machinery.

The device operates by alerting both the passenger and driver of the given vehicle when the door is open and the passenger seat is in the downward position. This device was created to prevent falls from tractors and to ensure the passenger door is correctly closed at all times.

A total of 7,353 students across 456 teams and 220 schools participated in this year’s Young Social Innovators so this was a massive achievement for the Tullamore College group to progress this far in the competition and the team are now eagerly awaiting the finals next week.

