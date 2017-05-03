Property sales up 7% in Offaly since last year

More properties were sold in Offaly in the first three months of 2017 as compared with the same period last year. There was a 7% jump in sales in the Faithful County, while the average increase nationally stood at 4.9%.

According to an analysis of the Property Price Register carried out by property website MyHome.ie, just over 10,000 properties changed hands in the first three months of this year.

134 of those properties took place in Offaly, compared to 125 sales in the same period in 2016.

Sales in Dublin comprised just over a third of this total at 3,407, an increase of 5.7% on the same period last year.

Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie said one of the most notable trends was the upswing in sales in the capital’s commuter belt.

“Sales in Meath are up 32%, Kildare is up 26%, Wicklow is up 17% while Louth is up 9%. We’re all aware of the shortage of properties in Dublin and the resulting higher prices so it’s clear buyers have decided – or have been forced – to opt for more affordable properties in neighbouring counties."

“While sales may be up in the commuter belt and most other parts of Leinster, it’s a very different story in the west and south. Sales in Donegal are down 21%, in Sligo it's 8% and in Mayo it’s 17%." Keegan added.

"Further south they are down 16% in Limerick and 8% in Kerry. Interestingly Clare is up 35%, while Galway is up 9% and Westmeath is up a massive 30%. These figures show that the Irish property market is no longer just Dublin and the rest of the country but has fragmented into a number of micro markets which move in response to a variety of local and national factors,” Ms Keegan concluded.

