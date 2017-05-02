BREAKING: Fire services deal with car fire near Edenderry apartment complex

Fire Services in Edenderry have been dealing with a car fire close to an apartment complex in Edenderry this Tuesday evening, May 2.

At around 8.30pm, there were reports of explosions and plumes of thick black smoke at the Downshire Apartment complex, located approximately 100 metres from the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre in the town.

A number of explosions could be heard in the town as the car blazed and crowds had gathered before Fire Services arrived on scene around 8.45pm.

The fire has since been brought under control in the car park to the rear of the Downshire apartment block just off Francis Street.

Most of the apartments are vacant but a number are occupied and there have been no reports of any injuries.

It is not yet known if the fire was started maliciously but emergency services have now secured the area.

More as we get it...