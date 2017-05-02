BREAKING: A vehicle is on fire on the M6 near Tullamore this evening

Caution is being advised this evening amid reports of a vehicle on fire on the westbound carriage of the M6 motorway near Tullamore, AA Roadwatch have reported.

Smoke is a hazard in the area as the car was reported on fire at 4.30pm this evening, Tuesday, May 2, between Junction 4 Tyrrellspass and Junction 5 Tullamore.

Motorists are being urged to use caution on approach to the area with the risk of reduced visibility and slowing traffic.

For live updates, visit @aaroadwatch on Twitter.

