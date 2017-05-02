Roses ready to bloom at Offaly selection night

On Saturday evening, May 6, Offaly Roses will gather at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore in Offaly for a night full of entertainment, glamour and above all great fun as we find out who will represent Offaly at the Dome in Tralee 2017.

Roses will appear on stage to speak with MC Mr. Brendan Hennessy and get an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish. All applicants will be interviewed by a judging panel prior to Rose Selection night.

Offaly Roses also had the pleasure of hosting current International Rose Of Tralee, Maggie McEldowney when she visited in early April and Maggie answered all the usual questions about judging and attire and what to expect.

The MC on the night will be KCLR’s sports presenter Brendan Hennessy, who has a long affiliation with the Offaly Rose. Brendan is very experienced in interviewing the Roses and is looking forward to meeting them all on the night.

Our Musical Director on the night will be Dale Hennessy. There will be prizes for ‘Best Dressed Lady’, 'Best Dressed Man’ and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle in aid of Pieta House with lots of nice prizes to be won. The roses have the pleasure of being paired with a ‘Rose Bud’ on the night, who are young local girls aged between four and 12.

The girl who is chosen as the 2017 Offaly Rose will walk away with an array of prizes from a selection of jewellery from newly announced lead sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Festival Tipperary Crystal, and of course the coveted Offaly sash to go on to represent Offaly in the Dome in Tralee. Along with this the Offaly Rose will recieve garments from local designer Geraldine’Meara, miliner Denise Casey, a beautiful hand moulding from Moulded Memories and support from local boutiques Kode and Solo.

As like last year, all Roses from all over the world will descend in Tralee and experience the full extent of what the Rose of Tralee Festival is all about.

This unique celebration, to be held over ten days in Tralee, will offer the 64 Roses a wonderful experience together with a festival of fun for their families and friends.

Steve Cronly, of the International Rose of Tralee Festival, will assist the girls through their rehearsals, individual judging, group judging followed by stage Interviews and entertainment.

“Can you handle the spirit and fun of 14 fellow roses to meet, open doors to opportunities, learn about and meet plenty of new life-long friends. The OffalyRose selection of 2017 promises to be all of the above and more.. It will be a life changing experience for one lucky rose” commented Natalie McCabe Offaly Rose Co-ordinator.

Natalie would like to take this opportunity to thank all 14 local sponsors and of course the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore Tribune, Jewels by Linda O’Brien, Kinnitty Castle Hotel, Brewery Tap, Ferbane totalhealth Pharmacy, McManus Pharmacy, Baggot’s @ the back door, Douglas Jewellers, The Blueball, Electric Candy, St.Brigid’s GAA Croghan, County Arms Hotel and Gallagher’s Manor.

if you are attending the Offaly Rose, go along early as tickets are almost sold out and the night in question promises to be one to remember.

Tickets are €20 and will be available on the evening. Doors open at 7.15pm. Show starts at 8pm sharp