Cowen: People are not buying the Government's spin on housing crisis

Offaly TD and Fianna Fáil Housing Spokesperson Barry Cowen says people have woken up to the Government spin on housing and are showing their frustration by taking to the streets in protest. Hundreds of people marched in Dublin yesterday to call for Government action to address the escalating housing crisis.

Deputy Cowen commented, “The Government keeps pushing the message that housing is its number one priority but unfortunately the results of a series of action plans to address the crisis to date have been extremely disappointing. Minister Coveney's record in delivering social and affordable housing is poor, and attempts to overstate the number of housing completions have backfired in the wake of new census figures."

“Fine Gael in Government has presided over the lowest number of social housing completions in more than 20 years – with just 4,000 homes constructed between 2011 and 2016. That is significantly less than the annual figures between 1994-2009. This fall off in social housing is one of the main contributors to the current crisis and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency because the private sector is simply unable to meet the current housing demand," Deputy Cowen commented.

“The Land Bank plan announced only last week is the latest initiative to be unveiled by the Minister, and while it is a step in the right direction, the measure of its success will be judged on the number of homes it actually delivers," the Clara man added.

“Despite a succession of grand plans, which Minister Coveney has been rolling out over the past 10 months, homelessness levels have risen month on month. This is proof that these initiatives are not tackling the problems at the heart of this crisis."

"We need targeted plans which tackle homelessness, supply issues and which encourage construction. Instead of focusing on one area at a time we need to combine our efforts to ensure a more cohesive housing strategy that will effectively deal with the issues facing tens of thousands of families across the country," Cowen concluded.

