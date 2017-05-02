Concern expressed over burnt out pub in Daingean

Speaking this week, Sinn Féin Councillor Martin O Reilly stated that the ongoing matter of the burnt out pub in Daingean needs to be addressed. Cllr. O Reilly argued that, "this pub burnt down some years ago and each year I can see it fall further and further into poor repair."

The Offaly councillor went on to stress that "Daingean is a town that sees a substantial amount of traffic pass through it in the morning and evening and the sight of this pub does take from the town and its image."

"This is especially true during the Tidy Towns competition that is held each year whereby a number of locals put a lot of work into making the town look well coming up to this period," O'Reilly added.

"My biggest concern is the safety risk it poses for the general public who walk past the building on the public path. Over time the walls will fall further and further into deeper decay and it will get more dangerous for locals and the public alike. I've spoken to staff in the council about this and I've stressed that it needs to be resolved," he continued.

"I've been informed that the council are looking into the matter and I will keep in regular contact on the matter until it is resolved," The Daingean based councillor concluded.

