€7,000 allotted to the Irish Game and Country Fair in Birr

An allocation of €7,000 has been made to the Irish Game and Country Fair under the Regional Festivals & Participative Events Programme 2017.

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the news.

“This year’s Fair takes place at Birr Castle on Saturday 26th – Sunday 27th August. The Fair draws huge crowds to the region every year and this funding from Fáilte Ireland will help boost tourist numbers and increase footfall to our local businesses in Offaly," she commented.

“The programme is reviewed every year with a view to generating incremental visitor growth and revenue. The focus for festivals in 2017 is on growing tourism demand outside the peak season and to spread and grow tourism demand more evenly across the country.

"Festivals and events provide a great motivation for visitors to travel around Ireland and add another dimension to the tourist experience on the ground. They are the life-blood of tourism and mobilise many visitors to choose to come to Ireland in the first instance. It is estimated that tourism generates an estimated €5.7 billion in revenue a year for the Irish economy," the Offaly TD concluded.