State of the art Virtual Reality Arcade opening in Tullamore this weekend

A state of the art Vitual Reality Arcade is opening its doors to the public this Saturday in Tullamore

VRParty is located next to Jumping Jacks in Sragh Business Park and featuring the latest high tech equipment, it will feature 4k screens and a variety of zones. Highlights include VR Sports Games, VR Multiplayer Games, VR Social Experiences and VR Movies.

For the official opening this Saturday, everything will be free from 12pm to 10pm for all the family.

After Saturday the price will be €25 per hour which can be shared between four. Party packs will also be available.

Opening hours will be Fridays from 3pm to 10pm, Saturdays from 10am to 10pm and Sundays from 12pm to 9pm. It will also open from 12pm to 9pm on Bank Holidays. Appointments can be made to visit during the rest of the week.

For further details and to book your spot, e-mail booking@vrparty.ie or call 087 328 9121.

Please call over for a few drinks, a chat and have a free go on our HTC-Vive virtual reality headsets.