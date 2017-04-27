Gardaí attending the scene of two-car crash in Edenderry

Gardaí are attending the scene of a two-car collision on St. Mary's Road, Edenderry this evening, Thursday, April 27.

The crash happened between 6.30pm and 7pm, and caution is advised in the area as both cars remain at the scene this evening.

One of the cars ended up on the footpath outside St. Joseph's Hall in the town, but there have not been reports of serious injuries.

Traffic can still pass the scene, but motorists are warned that one of the cars remains on the road at this time.

Gardaí arrived shortly after 7.30pm and are now dealing with the incident.

More as we get it...