Mining prospecting licenses set to be granted for 40 townlands in Offaly

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten TD, intends to grant prospecting licences for 40 Townlands in Offaly.

The license will be granted for Barytes, Base Metals, Silver and Gold to Boliden Tara Mines Limited.

The proposed licences will cover 40 townlands in Offaly.

They are Philipstown Upper Barony: Annamoe, Backwood, Ballaghassaan, Ballintemple, Ballinvoher, Ballykean, Ballymacrossan, Ballynakill, Barranaghs, Benfield, Bogtown, Borderreen, Brackagh, Bunnagappagh, Clonygowan, Clonyhurk, Clonyquin, Coolagary, Cooltycanon, Derreen, Derrycricket, Down, Enaghan, Fearnamona, Garryhinch, Garrymona, Gorteenard, Kilbeg, Kilcooney, Kilkeeran, Killeen, Magheranaskeagh, Raheenakeeran, Rathmore, Scrub or Pigeon Park, Sranure, Tooreen, Urney, Walshisland.

A prospecting licence entitles the holder to explore for mineral deposits but does not authorise mining of any minerals. The activities permissible under a licence are, in general, non-invasive and of minimal environmental impact.

In a Statutory Notice, the Minister says he has assessed the exploration programme proposed by the company and has determined that the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the environment.

The licenses are being granted on the basis that it appears to the Minister that there are minerals not being worked under the lands.

Maps showing the areas are available at Tullamore, Mountmellick and Portarlington Garda Stations, Offaly County Council Offices, the Geological Survey of Ireland, Beggar’s Bush, Dublin, and The Exploration and Mining Division of the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Objections to the grant of the licences can be made to the address below within 21 days of the date of the notice which was dated April 26. The Minister reserves the right to make details of the objections available to the applicant in order to fully consider their validity.

For further information, statutory notice and Minister’s determination Click Here

Exploration and Mining Division

Department of Communications,

Climate Action and Environment

29-31 Adelaide Road

Dublin, D02 X285

Ph. (01) 678 2668

Email: EMD.info@DCCAE.gov.ie