Corcoran Kennedy says Town Centre renewal framework will benefit Offaly towns

Offaly/North Tipperary TD and Minister for Health Promotion, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy is said the framework for Town Centre renewal will result in huge benefits to many towns and villages, including those in Offaly.

The framework aims to address the need for greater collaboration and support for town centre renewal across the country.

"I particularly welcome the emphasis on the role that the business community can play in collaboration with Local Authorities and other key stakeholders in setting a town on a sustainable path towards vitality and vibrancy. The Framework sets out a practical step by step action plan for the stakeholders in the community to work collaboratively to enhance their local town or village," Corcoran Kennedy remarked.

It will be a key support document for towns and villages applying for funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme recently launched by Minister Heather Humphreys.

“The Action Plan, included in the Framework for Town Centre Renewal, provides a structure for collaborative partnerships among stakeholders to achieve successful town centre renewal, whether a large town or small village. It involves three key steps," the Offaly TD explained.

They are:

Step 1 - Stakeholder Engagement and Health Check:

This involves understanding your town and the key stakeholders, identifying strengths and weaknesses, challenges and opportunities.

Step 2 - Establish a Town Centre Management Partnership or 'Town Team':

This will have the support of all the stakeholders involved at step one.

Step 3 - Prepare and implement a Town Centre Plan:

The Plan should clearly express the vision for the town, the actions required, and who is responsible for what.

Marcella Corcoran Kennedy continued by saying that, “the Framework sets out the key characteristics of a successful town centre, identifying existing supports and best practice examples from around the country."

“Over the past number of years, the Irish economy has made a strong and sustainable recovery. The unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 7.1%, its lowest level since 2008 and the monthly live register figures continue to fall in 2017."

“Over 200,000 more people are in employment than at the start of 2012, the year that the Action Plan for Jobs was launched by the Government. I am committed to ensuring that supports are provided to towns and villages in Offaly and North Tipperary that will assist the key stakeholders to make their centres vibrant," the Fine Gael deputy concluded.

